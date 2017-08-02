SEGGER introduces its new IP-over-USB technology. It lets the web browser easily access a USB device from any host: Windows, Linux or Mac.

Configuring USB devices with a web browser

Communicating with the built-in web server of the USB device, it can visualize status information in real-time, as well as configure the device.

With this new IP-over-USB technology, no driver needs to be installed, it is pure plug-and-play. Simply connect the device, and enter 'http://usb.local' as the URL in the browser. With this, the flexibility of the web interface can be used for configuration and setup processes as well as data retrieval. User manuals, tutorials etc. can simply be provided from the device itself via the same web interface.

In addition to browser access, any other IP service that is desirable can also be added, such as ftp access, telnet or proprietary UDP or TCP communication. With support for both IPv4 and IPv6, IP-over-USB is fully future-proof. Controlling multiple devices from a single host is supported: Individual devices can be distinguished by serial number.

This technology is useful for just about any USB device. Thinking about Bluetooth headphones: Visualizing battery level, setting EQ parameters and limiting volume, pairing setup etc. make the product a lot easier to use. Other examples include printers, uninterruptable power supplies, solar inverters and chargers: There is always a need to visualize status and control how the device operates.

"USB devices enter a new era of user friendliness!

We believe this to be a must-have for any state-of-the-art USB device: Using the IP-over-USB technology in combination with a built-in web server, the device can easily be accessed from any host (Windows, Linux, Mac) by simply typing the device name into the web browser. The end user can access his device more easily than ever before. No setup program, no driver, no special knowledge required. It simply works!" says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER.

For evaluation, a trial package targeted to SEGGER's emPower board is available for download.

To access more information on SEGGER's IP-over-USB technology go to:

https://www.segger.com/products/connectivity/emusb-device/add-ons/ip-over-usb/

About emUSB-Device

emUSB-Device is a high-performance USB device stack specifically designed for embedded systems. It runs on any microcontroller and is platform-independent. The flexible device stack allows the creation of multi-class devices using nearly any combination of the provided classes. emUSB-Device provides classes for the Media Transfer Protocol, Mass Storage Device, Human Interface Device, Serial port communication, IP-over-USB, printer and Bulk communication class. emUSB-Device is fully compliant to the USB-standard.

Full product specifications are available at: www.segger.com/emusb.html

About SEGGER

SEGGER Microcontroller is a full-range supplier of software, hardware and development tools for embedded systems. The company offers support throughout the whole development process with affordable, high quality, flexible and easy-to-use tools and components. SEGGER offers solutions for secure communication as well as data and product security, meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving IoT. https://www.segger.com

