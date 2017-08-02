Latest geographic information system development kit allows RAD Studio developers to create desktop, client-server and mobile GIS apps

Embarcadero Technologies (a division of IDERA) and TatukGIS today announced that TatukGIS has released version 11 of its geographic information system (GIS) software development kit -- the TatukGIS Developer Kernel -- for Embarcadero's Delphi and C++Builder products. The TatukGIS SDK is a professional level, comprehensive GIS SDK licensed as native Delphi source code component.

TatukGIS develops professional grade GIS software development kits (SDKs) used by customers in a range of industries to develop custom GIS applications that store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data for analysis and presentation.

The TatukGIS Developer Kernel for Delphi edition also supports Embarcadero RAD Studio, Visual Component Library (VCL) and FireMonkey (FMX) frameworks, allowing RAD Studio developers to efficiently create professional desktop, client-server and mobile GIS applications.

"GIS development continues to be an important and growing class of software development," said Jim McKeeth, chief developer advocate and engineer at Embarcadero. "Having a comprehensive GIS component like the TatukGIS Developer Kernel 11 is a fantastic asset for the Delphi and C++Builder developer communities. The added support for mobile platforms empowers developers to bring the latest in GIS technology to the field."

FMX support means the TatukGIS SDK can be used to develop custom GIS applications for macOS, iOS, and Android, as well as Windows. In addition, the extensive TatukGIS object API provides the full set of GIS related functionality required to develop the highest-level GIS solutions, including support for advanced third party spatial databases such as Oracle Spatial, Microsoft Spatial Server and PostGIS.

Version 11 also introduces extended functionality in the areas of pixel operations and grid analysis, vector-to-grid interpolation algorithms, 3D mapping, vector line style editing tools, SVG symbols library, support for high resolution 4K monitors and readiness for multiple operating systems and additional development platforms.

"Adding RAD Studio support to the TatukGIS Developer Kernel creates a powerful tool for GIS developers," said Herman Moyers, president of TatukGIS. "TatukGIS is a perfect fit for Delphi or C++Builder developers with requirements in the field of GIS technology."

Other benefits of TatukGIS Developer Kernel Delphi edition include:

Native Delphi source code GIS development option for desktop and mobile

Extensive object API containing thousands of GIS related functions and properties

Native support for most GIS industry data formats, opening each map layer in its native format without any transcoding or import operation

On-the-fly map layer reprojection with industry leading performance

Compatibility with all leading database engines

Support for many GIS open standards

To learn more, visit: https://www.tatukgis.com/Products/DeveloperKernel/Editions/Delphi.aspx

About Embarcadero

Embarcadero tools are built for elite developers who build and maintain the world's most critical applications. Our customers choose Embarcadero because we are the champion of developers, and our tools help them build more secure and scalable enterprise applications faster than any others on the market. In fact, ninety of the Fortune 100 and an active community of more than three million users worldwide rely on Embarcadero's award-winning products. To learn more, visit www.embarcadero.com.

About TatukGIS

TatukGIS, based in Gdynia, Poland, is a technology company specialized in developing professional grade GIS (geographic information system) software development kits used by customers in a range of industries to develop custom GIS applications. TatukGIS products are created from the company's internally developed and owned GIS technology and intellectual property. To learn more, visit www.tatukgis.com.

