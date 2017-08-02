Jamaica Public Service Company Selects CIMCON Lighting for Nationwide Intelligent Streetlight Implementation

CIMCON's intelligent controls to help JPS implement its vision beyond a Connected City to a Connected Nation.

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CIMCON Lighting, the leading global provider of Intelligent Lighting and Smart City technologies, announced today that it has been selected by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), the sole distributor of electricity in the country, to provide 35,000 intelligent streetlight controls as part of JPS' vision for connected lighting.

CIMCON's ANSI C136.41 compliant 7-pin intelligent controls will connect to Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network to provide JPS with the ability to realize reduced energy and maintenance costs through features such as remote control and scheduling, adaptive dimming control, revenue grade energy metering, automated fault monitoring and alert notifications, and superior asset management capabilities.

"CIMCON is very pleased to have been selected by JPS as its intelligent controls provider," said Anil Agrawal, CIMCON Lighting, CEO. "Our controls coupled with Silver Springs AMI network will allow JPS to reduce its energy costs while simultaneously providing a clear path to the realization of its vision for a Connected Nation by providing the platform for a wide variety of sensors and applications including environmental sensors, video analytics, traffic monitoring, electric vehicle chargers and more."

About CIMCON Lighting:

CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based streetlights along with a variety of Smart City devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow Cities and Utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their lighting assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting'," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a Smart City. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

About Jamaica Public Service Company:

Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) is an integrated electric utility company and the sole distributor of electricity in Jamaica. The company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, and also purchases power from seven independent power producers.

JPS currently has 630,000 customers who are served by a workforce of 1,700 employees. The Company owns and operates: 4 power stations, 9 hydroelectric plants, and 1 wind farm. Along with the provision of electricity, JPS is a key partner in national development. The company has a vibrant corporate social responsibility portfolio and makes significant contributions in the areas of education and youth development.