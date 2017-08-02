Donald Trump's Next 12 Months Will be Tough, Predicts GaneshaSpeaks.com

NEW YORK, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Relations between the US and North Korea are at an all time low, especially after repeated missile tests by the latter. Mr. Trump's patience is wearing thin and there is a danger of him declaring a war against North Korea. Astrology giant GaneshaSpeaks.com's astrological analysis indicates that a war is imminent. It can start anytime from now till October this year or between March and August next year.

In Donald Trump's horoscope, Sun and North Node are placed in the 10th house which indicates that he will take strong actions, especially related to North Korea. Also, the forthcoming total solar eclipse on 21st August 2017 will add fuel to the fire. Donald Trump's policy of gradually withdrawing US troops from the current war zones that they are involved is also likely to backfire. Instead these war zones may aggravate further, demanding more involvement from the US. The Trump administration will also have to tighten the internal security in the country as well as security at the US embassies in other countries.

According to expert astrologers of GaneshaSpeaks.com, Donald Trump's Horoscope indicates that his 'Russia problems' will also continue to be a serious headache. The period till October 2017 and again between March 2018 and August 2018 does have the potential to give him a jolt by revealing sensitive information. His policies towards Russia will face severe resistance and will be criticised.

On the whole, astrological analysis for Donald Trump indicates that the stars are likely to test the strength of his character over the next one year. He may not be able to capitalize on the opportunity provided by the favourable transit of Jupiter. On the other hand the US economy may improve under his administration and some bold financial decisions may be taken during the next one year. Donald Trump's astrology predictions suggests that he may get tough with illegal immigrants in the period between now and October this year. His foreign policy will be tested severely in the next one year. His actions and foreign policies may annoy many of his own party members.

