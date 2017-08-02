Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Emerge as the Largest Market for Sachet Packaging Over 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest report published by Future Market Insight (FMI) on the global sachet packaging market reveals that increasing preference of unit dose packaging is boosting the sales of sachet packaging across the globe. Moreover, affordability of sachets is facilitating its penetration in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil. As per the report, more than US$ 6,757 Mn worth sachet packaging is likely to be sold by 2017-end, this figure is estimated to reach US$ 12,412.4 Mn towards the end of 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8%. At the same time, availability of alternative flexible packaging solutions might hamper the growth of the global sachet packaging market. Robust expansion of flexible packaging industry is driving the popularity of small pack sizes that suits the consumer preference for convenience packaging. Furthermore, in western countries, the growth overview of the sachet packaging market is dimmer in Western countries as sachets are used for a different purpose in developed countries unlike in South-East Asian countries. Demand for alternative packaging solutions such as stick packs is on the rise in developed market.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the leading Market for Sachet Packaging

Among regions, North America is currently the largest market for sachet packaging, however, it is expected to witness a steep decline, over the forecast period. Whereas, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to witness a sharp rise over 2027. This is primarily owing to low pricing point of per ml of sachet as compared to bottles or a larger pack size in many of the South-East Asian countries. APEJ is therefore projected to emerge as the most attractive market for sachet packaging over 2027. In addition, the region's market is expected to increase at 9.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

Based on pack size, the 1 ml - 10 ml segment will retain its top position over the forecast period. Currently, the most used standard size for sachet sampling and single-use is 7.5 ml, which falls in the 1 ml - 10 ml range, making it the most attractive pack size segment of the market.

By material type, plastic sachet packing will continue to be the most sough-after in 2017 and beyond. This is mainly due to certain characteristics of plastic, which makes it an apt material for sachet package manufacturing.

Based on application, use of sachet is expected to remain substantially high in personal care & cosmetics product packaging as well as in packing of processed food.

Some of the leading companies profiled in FMI's report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Uflex Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy, Inc., Huhtamaki Oy, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Ampac Holdings LLC, AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sharp Packaging Services, Lindopharm GmbH, Deve-pack, and EPOCA Products S.A. Many of these market players are actively focusing on expanding local networks by tieing ups with regional as well as local contract manufacturers/fillers. Currently, the majority of the global players are reaching out to their customers through contract manufacturers and fillers.

