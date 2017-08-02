LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Product (Vehicle Mounted, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensors), by Technology (Bulk Detection, Trace Detection), by Function (Automated, Manual), by Application (Air Transport, Critical Infrastructure, Ports and Borders, Military and Defense), as well as Leading National Markets (Including the U.S., China, U.K. and More)

Developments in explosive detection technologies have had a significant impact on the wider defence and security market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the defence and security. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the explosive detection technologies market. Visiongain understands this market will be worth $4bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following national markets:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Brazil

• Japan

• China

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Germany

• India

• Rest of World

The Explosive Detection Technologies Market Forecast 2017-2027.

As well as the following submarkets:

• By Product:

- Vehicle Mounted

- Handheld

- Robotics

- Biosensors

• By Technology:

- Bulk Detection

- Trace Detection

• By Function:

- Automated

- Manual

• By Application:

- Air Transport

- Critical Infrastructure

- Ports and Borders

- Military and Defense

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• Smiths Detection

• Morpho Detection LLC

• L3 Technologies

• Implant Sciences Inc

• OSI Systems, Inc

• Kromek Group PLC

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Chemring Group

• Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Co. Limited

• Kunshan Sanxun Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

With 109 tables and charts and a total length of 130 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100.

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1939/The-Explosive-Detection-Technologies-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:

3d-Radar AS

Air Liquide SA

American innovations, INC

Anhui Jiangnan Chemical industry Co., Ltd.

Beijing Eitec Technology Co., Ltd.

Bionee New Material Suzhou Co., Ltd.

Cameron international Corporation

Chemring Group Plc

Chengdu Change Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd.

CTC Aviation Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems

Esgk Co., Ltd.

eV Products Inc

Fujian Meiying Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

GE Security

Gezhouba Explosive Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Demo Biotech Co., Ltd.

Hongda Mining industry Co., Ltd.

Hubei Sanwo Liyuan Spaceflight Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Tongyi Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Hunan South China Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

Hydrosys Corporation

Implant Sciences Inc

inleadtop, Inc

Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation industry Group Co., Ltd

Kromek Group PLC

Kunshan Sanxun Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

L1 Identity Solutions

L3 Technologies, Inc.

MacDonald Humfrey (Automation)

Morpho Detection LLC

Nanosniff Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ningbo Asia Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Nova R&D Inc

OSI Systems, INC

Pusheng (Tianjin) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Rateclab Limited Liability Company

Raytheon Company

Rechner Korea Co., Ltd.

Rs Dynamics Gmbh

Safran SA

SAGEM

Samsung Thales Co., Ltd

Santai Chemical industry Co., Ltd. of Yahua Group

Sfx info international Pte Ltd.

Shanghai Anyun Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Laidi Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen invt Electric Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rongfang Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Co. Limited

Shenzhen Zhongnengda Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Znengd Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.; Tang Yuanan

Siemens Schweiz Ag

Sim Max Technology Co., Ltd.

Smiths Detection

SNECMA

Suzhou Luyu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Xunkang Nanometer Technology Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Kaicheng Electronic Control Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Thermo Scientific Portable Analytical instruments INC

Tianjin Haochuang Energy Saving Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Yice Explosion-Proof Technology Co., Ltd.

Top Yes (Suzhou) Precision Machineries Co., Ltd.

Tracer Technology Systems INC

Wallop Defence Systems

Wenzhou Chongya Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Xishan anda Explosion-Proof Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Sunward Aerospace Material Co., Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Huazunbao Special Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Tianmao Battery Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Southern Valve Co., Ltd.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com