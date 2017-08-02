LONDON, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By Product (Vehicle Mounted, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensors), by Technology (Bulk Detection, Trace Detection), by Function (Automated, Manual), by Application (Air Transport, Critical Infrastructure, Ports and Borders, Military and Defense), as well as Leading National Markets (Including the U.S., China, U.K. and More)
Developments in explosive detection technologies have had a significant impact on the wider defence and security market. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the defence and security. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the explosive detection technologies market. Visiongain understands this market will be worth $4bn in 2017.
This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following national markets:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Brazil
• Japan
• China
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Germany
• India
• Rest of World
The Explosive Detection Technologies Market Forecast 2017-2027.
As well as the following submarkets:
• By Product:
- Vehicle Mounted
- Handheld
- Robotics
- Biosensors
• By Technology:
- Bulk Detection
- Trace Detection
• By Function:
- Automated
- Manual
• By Application:
- Air Transport
- Critical Infrastructure
- Ports and Borders
- Military and Defense
In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:
• Smiths Detection
• Morpho Detection LLC
• L3 Technologies
• Implant Sciences Inc
• OSI Systems, Inc
• Kromek Group PLC
• Elbit Systems Ltd.
• Chemring Group
• Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Co. Limited
• Kunshan Sanxun Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
With 109 tables and charts and a total length of 130 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.
