DAVENPORT, IA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Providing effective treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is of primary concern to Dr. Tyson Cobb, an orthopaedic hand surgeon in the Quad Cities. To better assist patients suffering from this common condition, he helped to develop a procedure called ultrasound-guided micro-invasive carpal tunnel release, which utilizes the innovative Sonex SX-One MicroKnife™. He says the advanced technique and instrument can reduce downtime, minimize pain, and improve results.

Dr. Cobb explains that this new method of carpal tunnel release can be performed in-office or in a surgical center and requires only local anesthetic, making the technique more accessible to patients who cannot receive traditional anesthesia. "For patients who fail medical clearance, it allows us to do a simple office-based procedure, similar to what you might have in a dental office."

Part of what makes this procedure so unique, Dr. Cobb reveals, is the use of ultrasound technology to guide the process and identify essential anatomic structures. Once the area of concern is identified, he can insert the SX-One MicroKnife™ through a tiny incision and reduce pressure on the median nerve -- the cause of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Dr. Cobb says the SX-One MicroKnife™ has several built-in safety features, including a blade that extends and retracts, as well as inflatable bumpers. Both elements are designed to minimize risk of harm to surrounding tissues in the treatment area. The diminutive size of the device also means the incision can be as small as four or five millimeters, or about the size of the top of a pencil eraser. Dr. Cobb adds that sutures typically will not be needed to close the incision; an adhesive bandage is sufficient.

As the first surgeon in the state of Iowa to perform the treatment, Dr. Cobb hopes to bring relief to many individuals suffering from CTS who have been unable to find a suitable solution. Dr. Cobb reports: "All Sonex procedures have been successful, and all of my patients have been very happy with the outcome. We are very excited to be able to offer this new treatment option and we enjoy seeing patients benefit from a much shorter recovery."

About Tyson Cobb, MD

Dr. Tyson Cobb is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon and the Director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center at Orthopaedic Specialists, PC. He has completed additional training, including earning a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Surgery of the Hand and accomplishing a Fellowship in Hand and Microvascular surgery. Dr. Cobb holds patents on several minimally invasive surgical devices, and he has traveled internationally to lecture at prestigious conferences and to train surgeons in the latest minimally invasive surgical techniques. He is available for interview upon request.

