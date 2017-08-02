PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced today that its PowerBroker privileged access management platform, powered by BeyondInsight, is the first PAM platform available on Google Cloud. As the only complete PAM platform available on Google Cloud, BeyondTrust, which is already available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, can now provide additional cloud-based deployment options and maximum flexibility for customers.

While today's announcement ushers in a new offering for BeyondTrust and its platform, currently also available as software, virtual and physical appliances, it significantly magnifies BeyondTrust's cloud availability, providing the necessary resources to manage cloud instances, cloud services, and cloud applications. It also enhances BeyondTrust's offering for Managed Services Providers (MSPs) in search of new security services for their customers. Customers and partners alike can benefit from BeyondTrust's industry-unique cloud connectors for managing other cloud instances and passwords, and not only for Google.

BeyondTrust's Google Cloud instance is supported by a Bring Your Own Licensing (BYOL) model that can be used with:

PowerBroker Password Management - Privileged password and privileged session management that improves accountability and control over shared passwords by securing, controlling, alerting and recording access

PowerBroker Privilege Management (UNIX, Linux, Windows, Mac) - Multilayered privilege protection that enforces least privilege and appropriate use across physical and virtual systems efficiently, without disrupting user productivity

Retina CS - Centralized Vulnerability Management with advanced analytics, reporting and remediation that targets "real" threats.

All solutions in the platform benefit from central policy management, workflow, auditing, reporting, threat and behavioral analytics, and connectors delivered natively in BeyondInsight.

"The cloud has transformed how computing services are developed and implemented for thousands of organizations worldwide, but with never-ending external and insider attacks, IT organizations must ensure that their security solutions can be delivered in the same way as well -- securely in the cloud -- or risk gaps that can be easily exploited," said Brad Hibbert, chief technology officer, BeyondTrust. "BeyondTrust is proud to provide a trusted PAM platform for Google Cloud in addition to our existing offerings with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Pricing and Availability

BeyondTrust's PAM platform is available on Google Cloud now. Licensing will follow a BYOL model and pricing is based on instance type and runtime parameters.

