CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: INVT) ("Inventergy"), an intellectual property licensing company, announced today that its Inventergy Innovations, LLC subsidiary has entered into an agreement with an international solar panel mounting company to license their innovative technology across the solar industry. This agreement will allow Inventergy Innovations to obtain rights to the commercialization of a unique and patented solar panel mounting technology in a high growth industry.

Joe Beyers, CEO of Inventergy, stated, "This agreement allows us to participate in the rapid growth of the solar industry and retains a share of the technology's value potential. We are always very excited when selected to represent companies who bring disruptive technologies to the market. In this particular engagement, our client's unique and patented solar panel mounting technology can enable a 50% reduction in mounting costs while enabling the installation of panels in locations that would otherwise have been impossible or cost prohibitive."

To date, Inventergy Innovations has completed 7 partnership agreements in which it has secured rights to the licensing of its partner's patents or technology or in some cases the sale of its entire business.

About Inventergy Global, Inc.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit www.inventergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts and projections with respect to future performance and events, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent and belief or current expectations of the Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective management teams. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "seek" and similar expressions and include any projections or estimates set forth herein. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.