NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today the Company has released an exclusive webcast interview with LIGA Chairman of the Board Aric Simons detailing LIG Assets recent developments, project updates, overview of LIGA's corporate development plans for the balance of 2017 and beyond in addition to answering several questions submitted by LIGA shareholders.

Chairman of the Board Aric Simons states, "To further our goals of full transparency to LIGA's valued investors and to transforming LIGA beyond the OTC market, I discussed LIGA's recent acquisitions, updated ongoing projects and revealed the future vision for our 2017 corporate development strategy for a webcast now available on the LIGA website. I also answered a broad range of questions submitted by our shareholders. I invite everyone to listen and look forward to feedback. Our talented managerial team and partners have taken our business plan off paper and into the real world; the results are amazing and will now proceed in an expedient and exponential manner. I appreciate all of the questions, suggestions and opportunities that have been streaming into our office. I truly believe we have the greatest investor base in the market and I am determined to see they are rewarded with the greatest return on investment of any OTC company in America. I believe that you will see we are well on our way when you listen to the webcast."

Subjects addressed during the interview by Chairman Simons include a detailed explanation and update of the Company's unique process for acquiring additional companies and assets under the LIGA umbrella without increasing our authorized shares or incurring any additional debt, as well as detailed updates regarding the Company's Panama City project, LIGA's recent acquisition of Precision Steel, Inc., their rapidly expanding partnership with LIVESHIP and LIVESTOR and a detailed overview of LIGA's new Corporate structure and recent managerial changes. Chairman Simons also answers several questions recently submitted by LIGA shareholders. In addition, LIGA is currently working on a new website and in the process of updating OTC Markets and all of their corporate information.

This exclusive interview with Chairman Simons is now available for listening on the Company's website www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- Interested parties can also learn more about LIG Assets and receive regular important Company updates and alerts by subscribing to LIGA's free shareholder newsletter also available on the Company's website -- interested investors are also encouraged to follow LIGA on Twitter at Twitter.com/LIGASSETS

