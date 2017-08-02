NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Valérie Demont has joined the New York office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the Corporate practice group. Demont joins from Pepper Hamilton LLP where she was an active member of Pepper's Capital Markets, Securities and M&A practice and chaired the firm's U.S.-India practice group and was a member of the firm's French Desk.

Demont's arrival follows several recent transactional additions to the firm's New York office, including corporate & securities partners Richard Friedman, Jeffrey Fessler, Andrea Cataneo and Stephen Cohen from Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner; corporate finance partner Bijal Vira from Winston & Strawn; tax partner David Passey from Sullivan & Cromwell; and technology transaction partner Daniel Schnapp from Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valérie to the firm. She has tremendous capital markets and securities expertise representing both US and foreign issuers as well as significant experience handling cross-border M&A transactions, making her an ideal fit for our growing East Coast transactional practice. Her experience representing foreign companies (Europe, India), especially in the technology and life sciences industries also complements our existing practices in New York," said Guy N. Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

Demont focuses her practice primarily on U.S. and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, corporate finance, corporate governance and securities matters, with particular expertise representing European and Indian companies doing business in the United States. In particular, she routinely advises foreign companies with the establishment and growth of their operations in the United States. She has been involved in numerous mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and dispositions for corporations and private equity funds in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, Demont represents U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and underwriters in a wide range of primary and secondary capital markets transactions involving equity, debt, convertible and hybrid securities. These transactions include IPOs, private placements and offerings under SEC Rule 144A, offshore offerings under SEC Regulation S and the establishment of American Depositary Receipt programs. Demont also regularly advises companies on their reporting obligations under U.S. securities laws as well as corporate governance and other compliance obligations under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and stock exchange regulations.

Demont commented, "I was particularly attracted to Sheppard Mullin's global footprint, culture, entrepreneurial spirit and successful growth in New York and firmwide. I am very excited to join a group of extremely talented and collegial attorneys, as well as help continue to expand the firm's Corporate practice."

She received LL.M. degrees from the University of Paris II -- Pantheon-Assas in 1994 and Columbia Law School in 1995 and a LL.B. from the University of Rennes in 1991.

Also this week, Corporate partner Kandace Watson joined Sheppard Mullin in the firm's San Diego (Del Mar) office from Kilpatrick Townsend.

Sheppard Mullin has more than 85 attorneys based in its New York office. The firm's Corporate practice includes 150 attorneys worldwide.

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with 780 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include more than half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

