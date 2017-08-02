HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - CloudReplica ® , the leading provider of Business Continuity as-a-Service, announced plans for expansion into the Fibertown Datacenter in Bryan, Texas. "CloudReplica's growth is being fueled by servicing larger customers with more complex Operational Continuity requirements," said Bob Skiba, CloudReplica founder and President. "Many of the data protection services in the marketplace today are proving to be grossly inadequate and unable to recover and resume business operations during an outage, CloudReplica is clearly the leader," added Skiba.

This expansion will put CloudReplica in the heart of Fibertown's Business Continuity Campus located in Bryan, Texas. Fibertown has been delivering Datacenter Hosting and Co-location services since 1997 in this location, has 100% uptime guarantee, and a dedicated DR workspace. "We have been friends with CloudReplica since they started," said SVP & General Manager Bandon Perryman. "Our team is excited to have CloudReplica coming to Fibertown and some of their services may be valuable to our existing customers," added Perryman.

Having multiple Data centers allows CloudReplica Customers to have more options with a multi-site strategy for business resumption in the event of a business disruption.

About Fibertown

FIBERTOWN is the premier provider of Texas data center solutions, high availability colocation and business continuity office space. With a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA), FIBERTOWN houses the mission-critical IT systems for Fortune 500 companies and smaller organizations across many industries.

The SSAE 16 compliant data centers and award-winning DR office space offer a carrier neutral, one-stop solution for best-in-class technology and amenities. With locations in both Houston and Bryan, Texas, FIBERTOWN's data centers feature a pod design for maximum efficiency, fault-tolerant 2N power and cooling, and fully redundant multi-carrier internet connectivity. Learn more at http://FIBERTOWN.com or by calling 888-501-4368.

About CloudReplica

CloudReplica is a leading and innovative service and solution provider in information technology specializing in Data Replication and Cloud computing. As experts in Business Continuity and Database migrations, CloudReplica becomes a natural extension of our customers' IT staff.

Since 2009, CloudReplica has performed thousands of recoveries for our customers ranging from entire site infrastructure failures, attacks from viruses and Malware, and even internal information sabotage.

CloudReplica services and solutions are unique in design and functionality. Our solutions are driven by our customers and partners who play a strategic role in our development. This is why our custom solutions are always cutting edge and leverage our extensive knowledge, best practices, and methodologies.

More information is available on each company's website -- www.CloudReplica.com or by sending email to info@cloudreplica.com.

