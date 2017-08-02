SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - AbacusNext®, the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the legal and accounting professions, today announced that Intuit® Premier Resellers (IRP) have adopted Results CRM (Results) to run their business operations. IRPs will utilize Results to streamline their own businesses, as they have partnered with AbacusNext to provide Results to their clients as a comprehensive, fully-integrated accounting platform that competes with other accounting products.

With this CRM platform, IRPs will be able to simplify their sales processes and help clients with their full business management needs, thus creating a key differentiator for themselves. Additionally, as an IRP, they will be able to sell Results CRM together with QuickBooks® at the most competitive price points to successfully compete against consultants selling other accounting products that have full integrations between the accounting software and the rest of the business, without double data entry.

"We are thrilled to offer IRPs the tools needed to build a foundation for a stronger and irreplaceable relationship with their own clients, while also focusing on improving their own business," said Sam Saab, Vice President of Product for Results Software. "With this custom Results CRM, IRPs can streamline their sales processes, and increase their revenue by delivering a comprehensive solution for the front and back office -- providing a strong competitive advantage."

"As a reseller, the greatest advantage is the ability to work within a fully integrated product that enables my business to grow and scale," said John Sandy, President of John Sandy & Associates and Intuit Premier Reseller. "I enjoy being able to offer my clients the same product that I use internally to keep my business most efficient. Results CRM gives me the opportunity to pursue new markets and grow revenue streams, while helping other businesses achieve their operational goals."

For more information about our Partner Program, visit: www.abacusnext.com/partners.

About AbacusNext

As the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Our portfolio of turnkey solutions include hardware, software and infrastructure on a pay as you go model; Practice Management, Client Resource Management (CRM), Payment Processing, Email, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Managed IT.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext delivers products and services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide. To sign up or learn more visit AbacusNext.com.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with $45 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

