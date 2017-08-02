Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility, security solutions, today announced that it has appointed Anthony Webb as Vice President of Sales for the company's European, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, reporting to Patti Key, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Ixia.

As Ixia's newly appointed Vice President of Sales for EMEA, Webb is responsible for all sales-related business operations across the region. He joins Ixia from Juniper Networks, where he held a series of sales leadership roles, including Vice President of EMEA Enterprise Commercial Sales and Vice President of EMEA Channels/Enterprise EMEA.

"Anthony's wealth of experience and industry knowledge will play a vital role in strengthening Ixia's leadership position throughout EMEA," stated Patti Key, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Ixia. "The growing need by our customers for solutions that make their networks stronger led us to look for a professional who fits in with our spirit of innovation and exceptional service. We are fortunate to find someone of Anthony's caliber to fulfill this role."

Prior to Juniper, Webb spent over a decade at Cisco Systems running service provider and enterprise verticals in the UK before taking an overseas assignment as Enterprise Sales Director for Emerging Markets.

"Ixia's growth strategy for the region is focused on placing our customers first," said Webb. "Our goal is to strengthen our customers' entire experience, from what they buy to what they build to what they deliver. To accomplish this goal, we will be operationally agile so we can respond quickly to their changing requirements."

Webb graduated from Maidenhead College of Technology in Berkshire, England as a Mechanical Production Engineer before moving into the field of Voice Communications Engineering. He made the switch to sales at BT, leading various business units for the company covering the US, Europe and Japan.

About Ixia

Ixia, now part of Keysight Technologies, provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers companies trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks and cloud environments. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Ixia and the Ixia logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ixia in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

