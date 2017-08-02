Global marketing technology leader welcomes new executives as Turn and Amobee unify under the Amobee brand

Amobee, a global leader in marketing technology, today announced the appointment of advertising industry veteran Katie Ford as Chief Client Officer and Shouvick Mukherjee as Chief Technology Officer.

These key hires expand Amobee's management team at a time when the company is experiencing significant expansion on the heels of the recent acquisition and integration of Turn under the Amobee brand. The transformation establishes Amobee as a global technology leader and one of the largest independent marketing platforms.

As Chief Client Officer, Ford will drive the introduction and adoption of the Amobee Marketing Platform with brand and agency clients. Ford was most recently President, Managing Director of Publicis Media-owned Spark Foundry, a full-service media agency. With over 23 years of experience in the advertising industry, Ford has a proven track record in creating and executing the strategic brand vision for a portfolio of Fortune 500 brands.

"I'm thrilled to join Amobee at a time of enormous trajectory for the company," said Ford. "I've spent my career working with phenomenal agencies and brands and I understand intimately the challenges marketers face around the convergence of data, technology and creativity, which is where Amobee's platform excels."

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Shouvick Mukherjee will lead the company's data science, engineering and technology teams. Mukherjee was most recently Vice President of Product and Engineering for @WalmartLabs, and previously the Vice President of Engineering at Yahoo. Mukherjee's expertise includes big data, IoT, omnichannel digital relationships, and customer acquisition and loyalty.

"Amobee has proven that it is without rival in navigating the rapidly evolving digital marketing space, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to advance the company's programmatic and data management capabilities following the integration of Turn," said Mukherjee.

Amobee's CEO, Kim Perell, stated, "Katie and Shouvick are respected industry leaders and a perfect addition to the world-class team we have assembled. They share in our excitement to propel Amobee through its next stage of growth, as we continue to enhance the value we provide marketers through people, products and technology."

About Amobee

Amobee is a technology company that transforms the way brands and agencies make marketing decisions. The Amobee Marketing Platform enables marketers to plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using real-time market research, proprietary audience data, advanced analytics, and more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world which reaches over 640 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

