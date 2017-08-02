MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), the nation's first healthcare insurance carrier/aggregator in the medical cannabis sector, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with PotBotics, a Silicon Valley data aggregation and technology provider to the medical cannabis market.

Novus MedPlan's agreement with PotBotics will utilize its unique medical marijuana App, that incorporates a recommendation engine for cannabinoid levels and custom strains to help current and future Novus MedPlan members make more informed decisions. The agreement allows a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), also known as Pay Per Acquisition (PPA), an online digital marketing pricing model whereby Novus pays PotBotics for patient acquisition(s).

This innovative App is designed to guide patients on the journey of selecting the right cannabis for their specific health needs. The App logs the variable efficacy of the patient relief, progress tracking and attains useful insights on the patient's medication regimen.

How the App works is through a compiled database of comprehensive cannabinoid profiles suited to treating 37 patient ailments and its algorithm uses the largest peer-reviewed science research to recommend strains in the local area that have the best chance of relieving a patient's symptoms. It then guides the patients to nearby participating dispensary locations that stock the recommended types of cannabis or locate a nearby doctor to obtain state approved medical marijuana card.

Novus chose PotBotics for the following value added characteristics:

1) Identify and educate patient on cannabis med options.

2) HIPAA Compliant.

3) The App's brand identity, as covered in The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Newsweek Publication, Inc. Magazine and Fortune Magazine.

4) Ease and automation of the patient user experience based on scientific recommendations.

5) Assist in understanding strain names down to the ideal cannabinoid percentage.

6) A prudent approach relating to patient's tolerance towards cannabis and medical condition.

7) Access PotBotics data to assist in actuarial assessment for more diversified benefit packages.

8) Direct patients to Novus MedPlan provider network.

Novus Chief Executive Officer, Frank Labrozzi, stated, "PotBotics' App will allow Novus to continue its expansion in our digital advertising assets and utilize the App as a natural lead magnet that targets active consumer behavioral patterns relating to cannabis med choices."

PotBotics, Chief Executive Officer, David Goldstein, commented, "Novus MedPlan's unique business model to the cannabis industry makes it the right fit to further monetize our App and with their aggressive advertising approach allows both entities gain valued exposure."

Download the App now, it's free:

Apple App Store: http://apple.co/2vqD19u





Google Play: http://bit.ly/2vl5xsr





Desktop Version: http://potbot.io/

About PotBotics

PotBotics, with offices in Palo Alto, CA and New York, NY, the App's mission is to bring clarity for medical cannabis patients. PotBotics is the leading data aggregation and technology company focused on the global medical cannabis market. As the first company to collect data from cultivation to patient consumption, PotBotics is creating the largest centralized hub for medical cannabis insights and correlations. PotBotics uses its artificial intelligence, data mining, and technology assets in order to create best-in-class technology products and services for cannabis professionals and consumers. The Company's core management team is comprised of leaders and innovators across the fields of biotech, robotics, artificial intelligence and the cannabis market -- with strength and experience in technology development, product commercialization and early stage corporate development.

For more information, please visit: http://www.potbotics.com

About Novus

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), through its subsidiary WCIG Insurance, provides health insurance and related insurance solutions within the wellness and medical marijuana industries in states where legal programs exist. Novus has positioned itself to gain market share within many lines of insurance business within and outside of the MMJ sector.

Novus will work as outside developers and will not cultivate, handle, transport grow, extract, dispense, put up for sale, put on the market, vend, deliver, supply, circulate, or trade cannabis or any substances that violate the United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future and will continue to follow state and federal laws. The statements made about specific products have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. All information provided on these press releases or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other health care professional. Once a push notification is competed the transaction is solely between the state-licensed dispensary and the registered patient. The information provided in this press release is general in nature and does not apply to any specific U.S. state except where noted. Health insurance regulations differ in each state and all plans proposed or implemented can be changed or modified according to compliance issues by Novus' management.

The state laws are in conflict with the federal Controlled Substances Act. The current administration has effectively stated that it is not an efficient use of resources to direct federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute those lawfully abiding by state designated laws, allowing the use and distribution of medical marijuana. However, there is no guarantee that the current administration, nor any future administration, will not change this policy and decide to enforce the federal laws strongly. Any such change in the federal government's enforcement of current federal laws could cause significant financial changes to Novus Medical Group. While we do not intend to harvest, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis related products, we may be harmed by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments.

For more information, check out: http://www.getnovusnow.com





For latest NDEV Financial Filing: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDEV/filings





Learn How Insurance Companies Are Evaluated: http://bit.ly/2ddIYva

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Novus Medical Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Frank Labrozzi

frank@ndev.biz

855-228-7355



Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878



