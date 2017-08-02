Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2025: Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Portable Ultrasound Devices

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global PoCUS device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2015 - 2025.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about benefits of portable ultrasound devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. Technological advancements have led to miniaturisation of ultrasound devices. The development of compact ultrasound devices has revolutionized the healthcare diagnosis practice. Manufacturers in the global PoCUS device market are focusing continually on workflow enhancements and improving diagnostic performance. Several manufacturers are investing huge capital on research and development for providing point of care through smart phones, by incorporating portable ultrasound devices into the standard of care and exploring pre-hospital (ambulatory care) market.

Based on portability, trolley/cart based PoCUS device segment contributed larger share to the global market in 2015 due to its high adoption in large hospitals and high cost. Whereas, global compact/hand held/portable PoCUS device market is expected to witness higher growth during 2015 - 2025. The higher growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for hand held PoCUS devices in home care and ambulatory settings.

Companies Mentioned:



Hitachi Ltd.



Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



Siemens Ag



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Esaote S.P.A



General Electric Company



Samsung



Mindray Medical International Limited



Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



Analogic Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope And Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Outlook



4. Global Pocus Device Market Size And Forecast (2015 - 2025)



5. Global Pocus Device Market, By Type



6. Global Pocus Device Market, By Portability



7. Global Pocus Device Market, By Application



8. Global Pocus Device Market, By Geography



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Company Profiles And Strategic Developments



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nssw72/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716