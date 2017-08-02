BROOKLYN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Keemotion LLC, the industry leader in automated video technology for teams, leagues and broadcasters announced it has secured $3.6 million in Series A financing. The round was supported by leading industry investors including, Elysian Park Ventures in association with Guggenheim Baseball Management and the LA Dodgers, R/GA Ventures in association with Interpublic Group, GO4IT Investments from Brazil, Pincus Capital Management, and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. The investment will allow Keemotion to grow its offerings, provide more solutions and expand into other sports.

"Keemotion's autonomous production technology has the potential to disrupt the way all live events are produced. And that's not limited to sports. This is a game-changer," said NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. "We are extremely excited to partner with investors that share our vision of one day producing all the world's sporting events through automated technology," added Milton Lee, Keemotion's CEO. Other Keemotion investors include David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76'ers (NBA) and NJ Devils (NHL), Jason Levien, managing owner of DC United (MLS), Irina Pavlova former president of Onexim Sports and Entertainment, NBA veteran Mike Dunleavy Jr., David Wassong co-head of private equity at Soros, Evolution Media Capital in association with CAA, Machete Group, and Blue Equity.

Keemotion, in partnership with ShotTracker and Intel, was recently announced as one of six finalists in the Cannes Lions "Innovative Technology" category. Keemotion also produced the "11 Day Power Play" the longest ever hockey game that was played for 11 days straight to raise over 1 million dollars for cancer research.

"Sports at every level is the last frontier of appointment viewing. From Golden State's historic run through the playoffs to Villanova's buzzer beater in last year's national championship, the outcomes are often incredible and unpredictable. With Keemotion's automated technology all games at every level can be captured and streamed," said Milton Lee.

About Keemotion

Keemotion LLC, a member of New Labs in Brooklyn, NY, is the automated production solution connecting the arena for coaches, leagues, and fans. With Keemotion, your organization can produce professional quality live streams with the touch of a button. Our digital ecosystem provides multiple solutions associated with the production of live sporting events.

Keemotion currently produces basketball, hockey, volleyball, futsal and handball in 10 countries around the world. 7 NBA teams, including the World Champion Golden State Warriors and 15 NCAA teams including the 2016 NCAA Champion Villanova Wildcats are using Keemotion. Keemotion produces six entire professional basketball leagues in Europe including the French LNB.

For more information on Keemotion, contact:

Sean McGonagill

Email Contact

or visit www.keemotion.com



