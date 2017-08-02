SIERRA BLANCA, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQX: TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths and a variety of other high-value elements and industrial minerals, today announced that Dan Gorski, CEO, will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Metals and Natural Resources Conference at 2:10 P.M. EDT in Holmdel, New Jersey. The Conference will be available via webcast.

John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference Details:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2017

Presenting Time: 2:10 P.M. to 2:40 P.M. EDT

Location: Holmdel, New Jersey

For more information please visit: http://veryindependentresearch.net/conferences/

Webcasting link: http://wsw.com/webcast/vir16

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is exploring and, if warranted, developing its Round Top heavy rare earth and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles east of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic elements and minerals through the environmentally beneficial processing of coal waste and other waste materials through its American Mineral Reclamation subsidiary. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQX U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

