Mahindra Comviva Strengthens Europe Leadership Team

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Filip De Vos as new Market Unit Head for the Europe region. Filip will be based out of London office.

Filip will be responsible for formulating and implementing sales strategy for the company in Europe region. With this appointment Mahindra Comviva is aggressively focusing on extending its footprint across Europe to achieve the next growth phase.

Commenting on the appointment, Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra Comviva said, "I am elated to welcome Filip on board as we continue our focus on the European market. Filip brings with him more than 20 years of experience in sales and management. We are confident that he will build sustainable business in this region by leveraging existing and new partnerships and help us achieve our growth in the region."

Expressing his happiness in joining Mahindra Comviva, Filip De Vos said, "I am excited to be a part of Mahindra Comviva's global leadership team.Mahindra Comviva is well poised to leverage its extensive portfolio of market leading mobility solutions in data analytics, digital payments, digital lifestyle, messaging and broadband space that enrich the lives of over two billion people across the globe. I look forward to heading the market unit for the European region and working closely with the existing team."

Filip is a tenacious, influential and highly impactful senior leader within the IT and telecoms sector. He is a leading industry expert with a proven track record of delivering expectation on a global scale through the creation and execution of sales and business development strategy. In the past, Filip was VP, Business Development for Asia and Middle East at Teleena. Filip has also held senior executive positions at GlobeTouch, Elephant Talk Communications, Mobistar, Orange and UNISYS.

Today, Mahindra Comviva is serving leading telecom operators and banks across Europe region, with over 30 deployments. These deployments have enabled operators to differentiate their brand, create sustained new revenue streams, and drive-up mobile subscribers' ARPUs.

