

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar came in mixed against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, after a data showed that ADP private sector employment growth slowed more than forecast in July.



Data from payroll processor ADP showed that U.S. private sector employment increased less than expected in the month of July.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



The Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Francisco Fed president John Williams will give speeches at separate events, which will offer more insights about the Fed's thinking on recent muted inflation.



Investors look ahead to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data to gauge the health of the labor market.



The economy is expected to have added 180,000 jobs last month, following an increase of 222,000 in June. The unemployment rate is projected to fall to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent.



The greenback rose against its major counterparts in the Asian session, with the exception of the euro.



The greenback, having fallen to a 2-1/2-year low of 1.1869 against the euro at 4:30 am ET, reversed direction with the pair trading at 1.1829. The pair was valued at 1.1802 when it ended Tuesday's trading.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone producer price inflation eased in June on slowing energy price growth.



Producer prices climbed 2.5 percent in June from the previous year, after rising 3.4 percent in May. This was the slowest inflation seen so far this year and matched economists' expectations.



The greenback held steady at 0.9694 against the franc, after touching a 2-day peak of 0.9704 at 5:45 am ET. At Tuesday's close, the pair was worth 0.9657.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Switzerland's retail sales recovered in June after falling for two straight months.



Retail sales grew by real 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a revised 0.8 percent fall in May.



The greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 110.92 against the yen in the previous session and moved sideways in subsequent part of the deals. The greenback-yen pair finished Tuesday's deals at 110.39.



Survey data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in July to the highest level in four months.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 43.8 in July from 43.3 in June. The score was expected to increase to 43.5.



The greenback that dropped to a session's low of 1.3245 against the pound at 5:00 am ET stabilized shortly thereafter. The greenback was quoted at 1.3204 versus the pound at Tuesday's close.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed that UK construction activity growth eased to a 11-month low in July.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 51.9 in July from 54.8 in June.



Looking ahead, at 11:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is expected to speak before the Community Bankers Association of Ohio Annual Convention, in Cincinnati.



At 3:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams is scheduled to speak on 'Monetary Policy's Role in Fostering Sustainable Growth' before the Economic Club of Las Vegas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX