Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2017) - Ashanti Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGZ) ("Ashanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first assay results from the recently completed 53 Reverse Circulation ("RC") hole, 6073 metre drill program that tested mineralization on the Kossanto East Project (the "Property") in western Mali (see July 10, 2017 press release) (Figure 1).

The targets Gourbassi East and Gourbassi West showed mineralized areas on the Property from historical exploration and thus were the initial focus for Ashanti's first drill campaign. At Gourbassi East, gold mineralization occurs within two adjacent zones with a collective strike length of approximately 900m. The results from the first seven drill holes reported herein, are from the centre of the mineralized zone where it is interpreted to be 50-100m wide (Figures 2 and 3). The extent of mineralization is not known as gold mineralization is open along strike to the northwest and to the southeast as well as down dip, where it has been tested to approximately 125m. Mineralization occurs as veins and stockwork within a zone of silicified and carbonate-altered quartz-eye rhyolite. Altered host rocks are traceable at the surface to the northwest and southeast. Multiple structural controls on mineralization are apparent.

Drilling returned excellent grades and widths, including (see Table 1):

41 m @ 2.22 g/t Au including 12 m @ 3.22 g/t Au (GERC102)

34 m @ 1.72 g/t Au (GERC104)

47 m @ 3.29 g/t Au including 12 m @ 8.89 g/t Au (GERC105)

10 m @ 1.82 g/t Au (GERC106)

Dr. Paul Klipfel, Ashanti's COO and Chief Geologist says: "We are extremely pleased with these results. They support our contention that we have identified and are working on an important new gold discovery. "

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Intercepts GERC101 to GERC107

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) g/t Au GERC101 4 5 1 2.28

21 25 4 1.62

32 34 2 1.04

41 42 1 0.86

51 60 9 0.31

66 71 5 0.38

84 92 8 0.72 GERC102 2 43 41 2.22 incl. 22 34 12 3.22 GERC103 0 6 6 1.24 GERC104 0 1 1 0.89

24 25 1 0.83

36 65 29 0.77

71 105 34 1.72 GERC105 12 59 47 3.29 incl. 27 39 12 8.89 incl. 37 39 2 17.22

61 88 27 0.19 GERC106 15 21 6 1.10

41 51 10 1.82 GERC107 27 29 2 1.54

*Intervals are intercept widths in drill hole and not true widths. There is insufficient geologic information to determine true widths at this stage of the project. Drill holes are oriented to provide the best intercept for the interpreted dip direction of mineralization.

Tim McCutcheon, Ashanti's CEO says: "Geologically, we are in the right place, at the intersection of two major gold-bearing shear zones. It appears that others agree, as ground adjacent to the Kossanto East property to the east and west is being explored by major companies, Randgold and Acacia, respectively. We eagerly await the balance of our assay results on this exciting project."