

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. private sector increased by less than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 178,000 jobs in July after jumping by 191,000 jobs in June. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



'Job gains continued to be strong in the month of July,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. 'However, as the labor market tightens employers may find it more difficult to recruit qualified workers.'



The increase in private sector employment came as the service-providing sector added 174,000 jobs during the month.



Employment in the administrative and support services and healthcare and social assistance industries saw notable growth.



The report said employment in the goods-producing sector edged up by 4,000 jobs, as a drop in manufacturing jobs partly offset an increase in construction jobs.



ADP said employment at medium-sized businesses climbed by 83,000 jobs, while employment at small and large businesses rose by 50,000 jobs and 45,000 jobs, respectively.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of July, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



The report is expected to show employment climbed by 180,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.3 percent.



