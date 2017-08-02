NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- HypGen Inc, formerly Mega Bridge, Inc., (OTCQB: HPGN) announced today its OTCQB trading symbol has changed from "MGBR" to "HPGN," in conjunction with the Company's name change from Mega Bridge, Inc. to HypGen, Inc. Both the change of name and stock symbol are effective as of August 1, 2017.

The new trading symbol, which is more closely aligned with the company name, "HypGen," is intended to more accurately reflect the Company's new strategic direction as it focuses its efforts on developing therapeutic treatment options for Parkinson's disease. Beginning August 1, 2017 all information, including stock trading, SEC filings, and market data related to HypGen Inc will be reported under the new ticker symbol "HPGN." The CUSIP for the Company's common stock has been changed to 44916J109. Outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

Dr. McCoy L. Moretz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "We are moving forward as HypGen Inc., a name that better reflects our focus on developing much-needed therapeutic treatments for Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which leads to a reduction in dopamine in the brain and affects the regulation of movement in the body. There are millions of sufferers worldwide and currently there is no cure."

"We have recently acquired seminal intellectual property that has demonstrated a potential to reduce the destruction of neurons that have been associated with Parkinson's disease. We look forward to updating investors as we progress with our plans to conduct clinical studies to assess potential treatment options for Parkinson's disease based upon this intellectual property platform," concluded Dr. Moretz.

About Parkinson's Disease:

Parkinson's disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder. Symptoms continue and worsen over time. Nearly one million people in the U.S. suffer with Parkinson's disease. The cause is unknown, and although there is presently no cure, there are treatment options such as medication and surgery to manage its symptoms.

Parkinson's disease involves the malfunction and death of vital nerve cells in the brain called neurons. Parkinson's primarily affects neurons in an area of the brain called the substantia nigra. Some of these dying neurons produce dopamine, a chemical that sends messages to the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination. As Parkinson's disease progresses, the amount of dopamine produced in the brain decreases, leaving a person unable to control movement normally.

The specific group of symptoms that some individuals experience varies from person to person. Primary motor signs of Parkinson's disease include the following.

tremor of the hands, arms, legs, jaw and face

bradykinesia or slowness of movement

rigidity or stiffness of the limbs and trunk

postural instability or impaired balance and coordination

For more information, please see: Parkinson's Disease Foundation http://www.pdf.org

About HypGen Inc, formerly Mega Bridge, Inc.

HypGen intends to focus its efforts on developing therapeutics treatment for Parkinson's disease. HypGen has been assigned all of the right, title and interest in United States Utility Patent Application No. 62/420,177 filed on November 10, 2016 (the "Patent Application"), titled "COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS OF USE OF PHORBOL ESTERS FOR THE TREATMENT OF PARKINSON'S DISEASE" and all related intellectual property, inventions and trade secrets, data, and clinical study results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements". HypGen may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, HypGen's statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the success, timing and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of the trials; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates; the Company's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company's license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company's product candidates, if approved; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control including sufficient capital to undertake operations, studies and advancements. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. A further list and description of the Company's risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found HypGen's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.hypgen.net The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and HypGen undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.

For more information:

Investor Relations:

Contact:

Steve Silver

Email: Hypgen@KCSA.com

Tel: +1 212-896-1220



