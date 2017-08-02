

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) announced that upon the retirement of Jim Ryan, Board Chairman, the Board of Directors has named DG Macpherson, Grainger CEO, to assume the additional role of Chairman of the Board, effective October 1, 2017.



Macpherson's appointment to Chairman is part of the succession plan highlighted in August of last year, when Macpherson was named CEO.



Macpherson joined Grainger in 2008 after working on behalf of Grainger for six years as a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group. Since joining Grainger, Macpherson has been instrumental in the company's success.



