Global 3D CAD Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Use of 3D CAD in Packaging Machinery & Increasing Number of Product Recalls in Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D CAD Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global 3D CAD market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, to reach $7,256.2 million by 2022.

The global 3D CAD market is driven by factors such as shift from 2D to 3D CAD, use of 3D CAD in packaging machinery, and increasing number of product recalls in automotive industry. Marketing automation enabling proactively sending targeted help messages, alerts, and trainings to the customer service or sales teams before they arise help, is majorly driving the cross-sell revenues and upsells. In addition, it is also enhancing the customer satisfaction and retention by combining usage data and external data available, generating specific insights.

3D CAD enables designers with advanced analysis tools to do everything from simulating the flow of fluid to measuring vibrations in key structural components. While product designers are avoiding costly mistakes that were present while rendering 2D CAD, efficient work output and time-saving are also some advantages that 3D CAD offers. In addition, greater precision and control, and creativity in product design are some of the factors instigating a shift towards 3D CAD.

Apart from this, 3D CAD allows packaging machinery for advanced modeling, simulation and communication control tools. These tools help in selection of actuators and optimization of motor to reduce price and energy consumption. Further, with millions of connected cars expected on road in the coming years, designers are considering advanced solutions and tools provided by 3D CAD software to align the design and development of products with error-free manufacturing.

Companies Mentioned:



Autodesk Inc.



Bentley Systems Inc.



Dassault Systemes



Gehry Technologies Inc.



Ptc Inc.



Gstarsoft Co. Ltd.



3D Systems Corp.



Aveva Group Plc



Hexagon



Ironcad Llc



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Outlook



4. Global 3D Cad Market Size And Forecast (2012-2022)



5. Global 3D Cad Market, By Geography



6. Competitive Positioning Analysis



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhfrh2/global_3d_cad

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716