In-pipe Hydro Systems Market Estimated to Reach US$ 16.13 Mn by 2025; Rapid Urbanization Pushing up Demand, Finds TMR

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global In-Pipe hydro systems market was valued at US$ 8.83 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 16.13 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

The Renewable Energy generation industry in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America has been expanding significantly from last few years. This has fueled the demand for innovative, cost effective & hassle free technologies that can generate significant amount of energy to be utilized on larger scale. Though the renewable energy generation with the wind turbines and solar panels is common, these techniques requires large amount of infrastructure to generate the electricity. In-Pipe hydro systems is the technology which requires no additional infrastructure. These systems are basically micro turbines which are designed to be installed within &/or onto the pipeline network having natural gravity flow of water with high pressure heads.

In-pipe hydro systems by its design are segmented into internal systems and external systems. The market share of more than 80% is contributed by internal systems in 2016, which seems to remain high for the forecasted period. These internal systems are installed inside the pipe, therefore its specification depends upon the diameter of the pipe. External systems are installed onto the pipe but they require enclosure vaults.

In-pipe hydro systems are further segmented based its power generation capacity, as Micro turbines (5kW-100kW) & Pico turbines (less than 5kW) capacity. Interestingly for the forecasted period, growth in terms of CAGR is more for the Pico turbines. By application the market is segmented into four such as Wastewater systems, Industrial systems, Irrigation system & Residential usage. The wastewater segment was the most attractive segment in the overall in pipe hydro systems market in 2016, and is expected to remain most lucrative during the forecast period. The industrial water system segment held the major market share for 2016 and expected to maintain steady growth for the forecast period. In regional market scenario, North America holds the key market share followed by Asia Pacific & Europe. However the market attractiveness is showing interesting growth trend in Asia Pacific region for the forecast period.

The increased awareness towards environment and green energy generation techniques is the major key driver for the market of In-Pipe hydro systems. The low operating cost, Rise in urbanization & building activity are another factors driving this market. The major prominent players in the In-Pipe hydro systems are Lucid Energy, Rentricity, Hydro Spin, Techno turbine, Leviathan Energy, Xinda Green Energy Corp., Energy Systems & Design, & Canyon Hydro.

The global In-Pipe Hydro Systems market has been segmented as follows:

In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market: by Design

Internal System

External System

In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market: by Application

Wastewater System

Industrial Water System

Irrigation System

Residential

In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market: by Capacity

Micro Hydro (5kW-100kW)

Pico Hydro (less than 5kW)

In-Pipe Hydro Systems Market: by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific China Japan Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



