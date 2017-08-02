Criteo CEO Interview - Q2 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports results for the second quarter of 2017. CEO Eric Eichmann comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-q2-2017-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Earnings summary

- Main drivers

- Criteo commerce marketing ecosystem

- H2 2017 priorities

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with 16,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $550 billion in annual commerce sales data. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.