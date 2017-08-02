Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites enters the heavy-duty fuel cell truck market with hydrogen cylinders

PRESS RELEASE

Hexagon Composites' subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has completed the development and initial deliveries of storage tanks for a Toyota heavy-duty fuel cell truck proof-of-concept, powered by hydrogen gas. Toyota Motor North America Research and Development (TMNA R&D) has received the first hydrogen tanks to be used for its heavy-duty fuel cell truck project.

Recently Toyota unveiled the fuel cell truck proof-of-concept as part of a feasibility study by the Port of Los Angeles, supporting the Port's efforts to reduce harmful emissions. The world-leading OEM has expressed that they believe that hydrogen fuel cell technology has tremendous potential to become the powertrain of the future.

"Toyota's proof-of-concept is further confirmation that fuel cell applications continue to expand. Feasibility demonstrations show local and international communities that hydrogen fuel is available and ready to reduce emissions while nurturing energy independence." says Rick Rashilla, Vice President, Hydrogen Products of Hexagon Lincoln. "We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring to our customers."

Hexagon high-pressure cylinders



Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in a wide range of applications, and can be easily stored on a large scale. The life cycling properties of type 4 composite pressure cylinders, with plastic liners and carbon fiber structure, make them more suitable for storage of hydrogen than metal lined alternatives.

With this delivery of the high-pressure hydrogen cylinders, the Hexagon Composites Group is strengthening its position in the hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle market. The Group has established a strong position in the hydrogen value chain and is working globally on several projects with passenger car OEMs, transit bus, ground storage, gas transportation, back-up power, marine and rail applications.

About Toyota Motor North America Research & Development

Toyota Motor North America Research & Development (TMNA R&D) aims to redefine next-generation cars as not simply a form of transportation, but as a fully connected vehicle. In fact, Toyota is the leader in automotive patents, including autonomous vehicle patents (over 2,000). Centered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Toyota puts the brightest thinkers from all across America together to focus on letting people live more safely and comfortably. Globally, Toyota spends approximately $1 million per hour on R&D to ensure that Toyota rapidly and continuously develops cutting-edge, high-quality, and appealing vehicles.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites ASA is a publicly listed company with its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway. The Group develops and produces composite pressure cylinders and systems for storage and transportation of various gases. For more information: www.hexagon no

