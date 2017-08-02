

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in July 2017 increased 2.7% from July 2016, on a capacity increase of 1.5%.



The airline said its traffic for the month rose 2.7% to 21.73 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 21.15 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly capacity was 24.65 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 1.5% from 24.28 billion ASMs in the prior year period.



Load factor for the month was 88.1%, up 1.0 points from 87.1% reported last year.



The company carried 17.6 million passengers across broad global network in the month.



