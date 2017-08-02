Global Wearable Injectors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2024: Driven by the Growing Urge to Reduce Overall Healthcare Costs

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2016-2024.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the wearable injectors market include growing need for home healthcare and an urge to reduce overall healthcare costs. Hospitals are focusing on reducing patient's stay in hospital and healthcare cost incurred. To save on healthcare costs and maintain patient comfort, device manufacturers are focusing to develop advanced drug delivery devices. Wearable injector is one of the most suitable solutions for patients suffering from various chronic diseases, who are in the need to visit doctors frequently for better health management.



The increased life expectancy and fall in birth rates are the major cause of aging population. The elderly patients require extensive care, as they are prone to illness due to low immunity level and longer recovery time and are therefore more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders and cardiovascular diseases. With the increase in aging population, the demand for drugs is expected to increase, leading to the growth in demand of wearable injectors for frequent drug administration.

Companies Mentioned:



Becton, Dickinson And Company



Medtronic Plc



Johnson & Johnson



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Unilife Corporation



Cequr Sa



Sensile Medical Ag



Enable Injections



Scpharmaceuticals, Inc.



Steadymed Ltd.



Insulet Corporation



Ypsomed Group



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.



Bühler Motor Gmbh



Cane S.P.A.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope And Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Outlook



4. Global Wearable Injectors Market Size And Forecast (2012-2024)



5. Global Wearable Injectors Market, By Type



6. Global Wearable Injectors Market, By Technology



7. Global Wearable Injectors Market, By Application



8. Global Wearable Injectors Market, By End User



9. Global Wearable Injectors Market, By Geography



10. Company Profiles And Strategic Developments



11. Appendix



