F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, August 2
TO: RNS
FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE: 2 August 2017
Dividend Declaration
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:
Ex-Dividend Date: 10 August 2017
Record Date: 11 August 2017
Pay Date:31 August 2017
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051