BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - August 02, 2017) - Boca West Community Charitable Foundation, which provides grants and volunteers to 25 community non-profit programs that serve needy local children, has hired Jennifer Bate as its first-ever executive director.

"This is a transformative day for the Boca West Foundation. The Foundation's growth over the past seven years has been both incredible and unprecedented. Due to the growing number of charitable organizations the Foundation serves and the tremendous growth in our fund raising capabilities, we decided it was imperative to name an executive director," said Arthur Adler, chairman of the board of the Boca West Foundation.

Bate is a two-time graduate of the University of Florida, holding a Master of Arts in Mass Communication and Bachelor of Science in Journalism. She also graduated from Stetson University College of Law with her Juris Doctor. Bate comes to the Foundation having most recently served as the Communications and Marketing Director at Sarasota Yacht Club. Prior to Sarasota Yacht Club, she worked as an associate at Credit Suisse and a compliance intern at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

"Jennifer brings unique credentials and unparalleled passion to the Foundation," added Adler. "We are very fortunate that she has brought her outstanding managerial, communications and social media skills to better serve our diverse charities."

The Boca West Foundation, which funds 25 charitable organizations that support at-risk and underserved children in Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County, has helped tens of thousands of kids through 300,000 hours of volunteerism and over $6.3 million in funding over the past seven years. In the past year alone, $1.45 million was distributed to the charities. "Our goal is to expand our fund raising and solicit more corporate donations, and we believe Jennifer will play a significant role in achieving these objectives," said Adler.

Bate will be responsible for the implementation of all Board policies and oversee public relations, marketing and communications efforts. She will also oversee the development of a new Foundation website, and conduct a review of all existing programs.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a vibrant, successful organization that serves so many underserved kids in South Florida," Bate said.

About Boca West Community Charitable Foundation

The Boca West Community Charitable Foundation was launched in November of 2010. It came about as a desire by the thousands of members of Boca West Country Club to give back to Boca Raton and the South Palm Beach County communities. The Foundation's mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.

