Global procurement leaders will convene at BravoSolution's customer conference to share best practices and strategies for transforming procurement's future

BravoSolution, the leading global strategic procurement provider, will host its fifth annual customer conference, BravoConnect 2017, on October 17 and 18, 2017 at the Meliá Madrid Princesa Hotel in Madrid, Spain. The focus of this year's event: procurement's journey to digital transformation.

"BravoConnect arms attendees with global content, connections and best practices they need to improve procurement's business agility and support enterprise digital transformation objectives," said Andrea Brody, chief marketing officer of BravoSolution. "The procurement function holds tremendous potential for innovation and business value but it's also highly complex. Sharing ideas and working through everyday challenges directly with peers is a must for every practitioner. We will challenge attendees thinking, paint the picture of what's possible and help everyone develop a plan for unlocking the power of procurement."

BravoConnect brings together procurement experts from around the world to share ideas and best practices, network with other practitioners and connect critical dots that enable their teams to be more efficient and effective. Attendees will obtain new insights into technology, innovation, risk and strategy and gain access to practitioner-led discussions and procurement use cases.

To learn more and register for BravoConnect 2017, visit: http://bravoconnect2017.com/.

About BravoSolution

BravoSolution is a leading global strategic procurement solution provider. Our procurement technology platform and practitioner experience help more than 650 companies and 150,000 procurement professionals in over 70 countries unlock the power of procurement to drive financial performance, build procurement organizational excellence, manage risk, and influence innovation. BravoSolution's approach to strategic procurement consistently delivers business outcomes to enable customers to outperform their market. BravoSolution has direct operations in 18 offices located in 12 countries across 4 continents, employing more than 650+ procurement experts. To learn more, see http://bravosolution.com.

