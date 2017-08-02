Cambium Networks Launches New Wireless Broadband Point-To-Point ePMP Bridge-In-A-Box

Easy to deploy solution provides 200 Mbps high-speed connectivity in the unlicensed spectrum that spans up to 10 miles

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of the ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box wireless Ethernet bridge. The solution includes two ePMP' Force 180 Subscriber Modules pre-configured and packaged together, enabling plug-and-play operation in almost all scenarios.

Ready to bridge distances as short as across a driveway to connect a garage or across a pasture to connect a remote barn, the Bridge-in-a-Box provides data rates capable of supporting diverse services like security camera feeds and Wi-Fi access points or simply extending the local area network. The solution includes ePMP Quality of Service (QoS) features and high interference resiliency to ensure superior link quality. The system operates in the unlicensed 5 GHz frequency band and is available globally. Designed and packaged for installation with a minimal tool kit and nominal experience, the ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box can be providing remote access in a matter of hours, with no trenching or permitting required.

"Many enterprises and home users have a need to extend connectivity," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business for Cambium Networks. "The Bridge-in-a-Box makes it easy to install a link that can deliver up to 200 Mbps of throughput for video surveillance, data transfer, or Wi-Fi extension. With a quick-start guide that comes included with the field-proven ePMP Force 180 modules, people with little or no wireless networking experience will be able to extend connectivity right out of the box."

ePMP Bridge-in-a-Box Applications:

Extend a local network to a remote building

Extend a Wi-Fi link to a new location

Provide a cost-effective solution to backhauling CCTV networks

Support any application that requires a network extension

"The Bridge-in-a-Box offers proven quality at an affordable price," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Cambium Networks. "For enterprise or industrial applications, the solution provides high throughput at a significantly lower cost than leased services and can be operational in a matter of hours. With an MSRP of $349 for the complete kit, businesses can connect remote facilities or put up a surveillance camera with an attractive payback."

The Bridge-in-a-Box is available for ordering now through Cambium Networks distributors.

