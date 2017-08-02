325.6W! LONGi Solar's 60 cell Hi-MO1 Module Demonstrated another Power Record

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RecentlyLONGi Solar received a test report from TUV Rheinland that its latest 60 cell Hi-MO1 module achieved apower output of 325.6W under standard testing conditions (STC) withthe conversion efficiency reaching 19.91%. This is another power record of Hi-MO1 series products achieved by LONGi Solar following the 316.6W record set at the end of 2016.

The module incorporates the monocrystalline PERC cells based on mass production technology with a21.9% conversion efficiency. The test was completedatthe TUV Rheinland Shanghai Lab on April 17, with the open circuit voltage and short circuit current reaching 40.79V and 10.160A respectively.

Hi-MO1, launched by LONGi Solar in 2016, is the only P-type monocrystalline module that promises a first-year power degradation within 2% in the industry, featuring high efficiency, low LID and high energy yields. It was awarded the TUV Rheinland "All Quality Matters" PV Module Energy Yield Simulation Award 2016 (MONO), with the simulated energy yields for five cities around the world ranking No.1 among all modules.The field test conducted at Sanya Base by State Key Lab of China Electric Apparatus Research Institute has also proved that the energy yield of Hi-MO1 module is on averageover 3% higher than that of the conventional products.

Mr. Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar, emphasized, "LONGi Solar has always been committed to providing the most efficient products with the best quality and cost performance to end customers. We have been investing in R&D consistently, and achieved remarkable results in delivering higher and higher efficiency products.The 325.6W is a result of LONGi Solar's continuous innovation following our parent company LONGi Group's philosophy, and is also LONGi Solar's commitment to the industry. In the future, LONGi Solar will continue to accelerate the technological innovation, and make contributions to LCOE reduction and aim toachievegrid parity."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541518/LONGi_Solar.jpg