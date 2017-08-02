TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited ("AMR" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ASN), which owns the Ban Phuc nickel mine in Vietnam, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Southwell to the Board of Directors, replacing Martyn Buttenshaw who will resign from the board, effective August 2, 2017.

Robin Widdup, Chairman of the Board said, "We warmly welcome Ms. Southwell to the Board and look forward to her experience and insight at this important transitional time for the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Martyn for his valuable contribution over the previous years."

Ms. Southwell currently serves as Vice President - Senior Legal Counsel of Pala Investments Ltd and is also a Director of Dumas Contracting Ltd. Ms. Southwell has over ten years of experience in the natural resources sector, and has significant experience in corporate finance and legal risk management. Ms. Southwell is specialized in cross-border M&A transactions, corporate governance and managing stakeholder relations. Prior to joining Pala Investments, Ms. Southwell was Corporate Counsel at Nyrstar NV, a publicly listed globally integrated base metals and mining company. She obtained a BA in Law with French from Nottingham University, is a qualified solicitor in England & Wales, and is admitted to the New York Bar.

AMR owns and operates one of the world's few sources of nickel sulphide ore, and is exploring for additional high-grade nickel assets in Vietnam. AMR commenced commercial production from its 90%-owned Ban Phuc Nickel Mine in Vietnam in mid-2013. As of 30 June 2016, the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine has produced a total of c. 20,000 tonnes of nickel and c. 10,000 tonnes of copper contained in concentrate, plus a cobalt by-product since the beginning of its mine life. Mining and processing operations at Ban Phuc were suspended in September 2016 and operations were transitioned to a care and maintenance scenario. In addition to in and near-mine expansion projects, Ban Phuc provides a platform from which AMR can continue to focus on developing a new nickel camp within its 150km2 of concessions located throughout the highly-prolific Song Da rift zone, where AMR has a number of advanced-stage nickel exploration targets.

For further details on AMR, please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Ban Phuc Nickel Project" dated February 15, 2013 available on SEDAR or the AMR website www.asianmineralres.com.

