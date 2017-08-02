Enel Green Power and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) have selected Spain's Elecnor to provide EPC services for the 137 MW second phase of the Bungala solar project near Port Augusta, South Australia. The turnkey contract is valued at A$173 million ($137.7 million).At 374 MW, the three-phase Bungala project is among the biggest PV installations in Australia. Elecnor also served as EPC contractor for the first phase of the project. The 100 MW third phase of the project is still under development. DIF and Italy's Enel Green Power ...

