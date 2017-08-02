The Ukrainian coal and power producer had started construction on the Tryfonivka solar facility in March.

Ukraine-based coal and power producer DTEK announced in a press release published on Facebook that it has connected a 10 MW PV power plant to the grid in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's southernmost region.

The company had begun work on the project in March. The plant was built with 37,000 solar modules provided by the Chinese panel maker JA Solar, and inverters from Switzerland-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...