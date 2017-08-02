Polyurethane Market to Reach $56.7 Billion by 2021: Analysis by Raw Material, Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyurethane market is projected to reach USD 56.76 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2021. The growing urbanization and improvements in living standards of populations, and increase in the usage of polyurethane in the construction industry, its strong adherence ability, its exceptional mechanical & insulating properties, and chemical & heat resistance are driving the market for polyurethane. The use of PU in the footwear industry in the last few years has made it a worthy replacement to materials such as, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) because of the ease of processing and designing.

Bedding & furniture is the largest end-use application of polyurethane worldwide. Increasing developments of modern homes and offices are driving the market. The versatility of polyurethane allows designers full scope of their imagination when creating new products. Flexible polyurethane foams are soft, provide good support, are durable, and maintain their shape. Polyurethane foams can adapt to and support the body's contours. The new memory foam is a popular form of polyurethane, which adapts to the shape of a person's body, ensuring restful sleep. It is widely used in hospitals, where it helps to prevent pressure sores on people who are bed-bound over long periods of time.

On the basis of raw material type, the polyurethane market has been segmented into MDI, TDI, polyols, and others. Polyols is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the polyurethane raw material market, from 2016 to 2021.

Environmental regulations are the major restraint in the polyurethane market. The energy saving initiatives and sensitivity towards energy efficiency resonates globally. These act as restraints for the growing polyurethane market. The key areas such as, innovative footwear technologies, tailor-made solutions for automotive, retail, and cold chain solutions for the emerging logistics sector, and construction solutions for infrastructure development are expected to lead to the high growth of the polyurethane market in the future.



