Delphine Manceau Appointed Dean of NEOMA Business School

Delphine Manceau has been appointed as the Dean of NEOMA Business School and will take up her position on October 1st , 2017.

Delphine Manceau has held various management positions in the sector of Higher Education, first as the Executive Director of the Programme Grande Ecole and graduate programmes at ESCP Europe (2005-2008), then as the Corporate Unit Director for Executive Education and corporate partnerships (2011-2016), and as the Dean of EBS European Business School, Paris (2016-2017).

Delphine Manceau holds a PhD in Business Education (HEC Paris) and is entitled to supervise research (HDR), and was a senior fellow at Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania). She is a professor of marketing and innovation.

NEOMA Business School's President, Yves Benard declared:"I am delighted to welcome Delphine Manceau because she has all the key assets, as well as a solid experience to manage the development projects of our School."

Delphine Manceau stated:"I am very pleased to join NEOMA Business School, a school with numerous centres of excellence and a very ambitious strategic project."

