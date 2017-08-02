sprite-preloader
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Director Dealing

PR Newswire
London, August 2

2 August 2017For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc
("AAA" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company, announces that on 2 August 2017 Andrew Monk, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 10,126,761 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at 0.725 pence per share.

Following this transaction, Andrew Monk holds 12,126,761 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.86% of the Company's total issued share capital.

The notification below is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAndrew Monk
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification or amendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglo African Agriculture plc
b)LEIN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

ISIN: GB00B7V2GY97
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
0.725 pence per share10,126,761
d)Aggregated informationN/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction2 August 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

© 2017 PR Newswire