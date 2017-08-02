Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Director Dealing

2 August 2017 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company, announces that on 2 August 2017 Andrew Monk, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 10,126,761 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at 0.725 pence per share.

Following this transaction, Andrew Monk holds 12,126,761 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.86% of the Company's total issued share capital.

The notification below is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andrew Monk 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification or amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglo African Agriculture plc b) LEI N/A 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each



ISIN: GB00B7V2GY97 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.725 pence per share 10,126,761 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact: