CHATTANOOGA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Clarity, a leading provider of hearing loss solutions, today launched its first personal sound amplification product (PSAP) -- the Clarity Chat™. Available as a single unit or a pair, Clarity Chat™ is an affordable and easy-to-use sound amplifier designed for someone who wants to boost the sounds of their life so they can experience every moment loud and clear.

"Traditionally, getting hearing help hasn't been easy," said Graysen Ballard with Clarity. "Clarity Chat is here to change that -- it's a product that is easy to obtain, simple to use and won't break the bank. Ultimately, Clarity Chat turns up the volume of life so that people can live it to the fullest."

A discreet behind-the-ear style makes the Clarity Chat™ subtle in appearance, but it remains powerful in delivering sound thanks to the eight channels it provides to help differentiate speech from unwanted noise. One battery provides up to seven-to-ten days of usage.

Other impressive features of the Clarity Chat™ include the following:

Voice prompts for low battery warnings, program settings and min/max volume controls

Adaptive feedback cancelation technology to reduce whistling and squeaking

Sound suppression for sudden loudness

Telecoil program for clearer sound when using a telephone or cell phone

Four program memories for different listening needs

The Clarity Chat™ is available today for $899.95 for a pair, or $499.95 for a single unit. For more information, or to purchase the Clarity Chat™, visit www.claritychat.com.

About Clarity - Life. Amplified. ™

Clarity helps millions of Americans with hearing loss by creating solutions that amplify their lives. For more than 40 years, Clarity's amplified phones, notification systems and caregiver platforms have helped people with hearing loss. Millions rely on Clarity to communicate at home, at work and throughout their lives. For more information, please visit www.clarityproducts.com or call 1-800-426-3738.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3160071



