Global Robotic Process Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.8% by 2023: Driven by Rapid Advancements in Automation Technologies

The global robotic process automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period, to reach $6,247.1 million by 2023.

Global robotic process automation market is driven by factors such significant increase in ease of doing business through installation of robotic process automation, surge in demand for virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human tasks, decreasing cost of automation software and services, and increased adoption of new automation technologies for business transformations, globally.

With increasing demand for virtual work force, particularly in technology and business process outsourcing services, robotic process automation in conjugation with voice recognition software or automated online assistance, can retrieve information such as customer behavior, and structure the basic content required to answer any customer query or complaint in complete natural language. Advanced robotic process automation technologies are capable of conserving human resources for big call centers, and company's customer interaction centers, which require constant human involvement for monotonous task such as product help.

Another factor driving the global robotic process automation market is rapid advancement in automation technologies. Businesses across the globe demand advanced automation solutions to investigate and solve critical short term business problems. This includes the changing market trends and consumer preferences. Implementation of robotic process automation improves service desk operations and assists in monitoring business tasks such as production and product development effectively, which further helps businesses in handling short term demand of their customers without any extra human involvement and addressing the immediate need for new recruitments that arises for handling such business tasks.

Nice System Ltd.



Pegasystem Inc.



Automation Anywhere Inc.



Blue Prism Ltd.



Celaton Ltd.



Redwood Software Inc.



Ipsoft, Inc.



Uipath



Xerox Corporation



Ibm Corporation



