

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has confirmed Christopher Wray to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with an overwhelming majority.



The 50 year-old accomplished lawyer won bipartisan support - 92-5 vote - in the Upper House for his commitment to remain fiercely independent from any political pressure.



Wray replaces James Comey, who was dismissed as FBI director by President Donald Trump in May while he was overseeing the federal investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during presidential election.



A few days after he was fired, Comey revealed that in a private meeting in February, Trump demanded from him a loyalty pledge, and had asked him to end the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.



Wray won a unanimous vote in the Judiciary Committee, and only five Democrats voted against him in the Senate floor.



The overwhelming support for Wray comes at a time Democrats have stymied a number of other high-profile Trump nominees.



During his confirmation process, Senate Judiciary Committee asked Wray what he would do if presented with the opportunity to influence these investigations. He replied that he won't condone tampering with investigations, and that he would resign rather than be unduly influenced in any manner.



'The good work of the FBI has been overshadowed recently by controversies, but I hope this confirmation turns the page and begins a new, shining chapter for our nation's leading law enforcement agency,' said Chuck Grassley, Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senator from Iowa said he expects to see enhanced protection for whistleblowers within the FBI 'who come forward to let this body know where abuses of power are going unnoticed'.



Wray is a proven public servant with an impressive law enforcement track record.



Wray was a federal prosecutor for a number of years and went on to serve in various senior roles at the Department of Justice. This included leading the Criminal Division at DOJ.



He had won the Department's highest award for public service and leadership.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX