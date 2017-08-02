Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2023: Increasing Defense Expenditure Globally

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency, Material, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The low noise amplifier (LNA) market is expected to grow from USD 1.17 Billion in 2016 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2023. The drivers for this market are the huge demand from the smartphone market, increasing defense expenditure globally, adoption of E Band to meet growing bandwidth demand, and increasing usage of the long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

Among all the major verticals considered for the LNA market study, the consumer electronics vertical held the largest share in 2016. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of consumer electronics devices such as wearable devices; smartphones, tablets, and laptops; portable navigation devices; portable media players; digital cameras; and gaming consoles; as well as an increase in the number of e-readers. The LNA market for the industrial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the high rate of adoption of Industry 4.0 in the industries worldwide, along with the increasing needs for high-performance portable instruments, and flexible and fast production test systems; and a continuing demand for the highest performance in laboratory instruments.

The LNA market for silicon held the largest share in 2016. Silicon devices are typically much cheaper to manufacture. The dielectric constant of silicon devices is high and undergoes minimal changes with a change in temperature. The silicon-based LNAs are used mainly in DC to 6 GHz frequency spectrum, which accounts for the largest share of the overall LNA market based on frequency. The LNA market for silicon germanium is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The devices based on silicon germanium exceed the performance in low-power, high-frequency applications compared with other materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide.



The DC to 6 GHz frequency segment held the largest share LNA market in 2016. This can be attributed to growing demand for smartphones, evolution of LTE technology, and growing demand for wideband-intensive applications. The LNA market for the greater than 60 GHz frequency segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the adoption of E band. E band is gaining momentum as an attractive high-capacity solution relevant to mobile carriers due to increasing scarcity of other microwave bands.

Companies Mentioned



API Technologies Corp.

Amplitech Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

B&Z Technologies LLC

Broadcom Ltd.

CTT Inc.

Ciao Wireless Inc.

Custom Mmic Design Services Inc.

Dbwave Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

L3 Narda-Miteq

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Microwave Dynamics

NEC Space Technologies Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Sage Millimeter Inc.

Semiconductor Corp.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Wantcom Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 LNA Market, By Frequency



7 LNA Market, By Material



8 LNA Market, By Vertical



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbqj7x/low_noise

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716