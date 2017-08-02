CamberView Partners Announces Keith Craig to join Board of Directors and serve as Chairman of CamberView International

NEW YORK andLONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CamberView Partners, LLC, the leading global source of independent, investor-led advice for public companies on shareholder activism and investor engagement, is pleased to announce that Keith Craig, founder and Managing Director of Westbury Partners and former CEO of Hakluyt & Company, has joined the firm's Board of Directors and will serve as Chairman of CamberView International, a newly-created role. Mr. Craig will be based out of CamberView's London office.

"We are excited to welcome Keith Craig to the Board of CamberView and look forward to working with him to grow our global advisory practice in his role as Chairman of our international efforts," said Abe M. Friedman, CEO of CamberView Partners. "Keith has extraordinary expertise as a strategic advisor to companies around the world and extensive experience building advisory businesses serving clients globally. Building on our early success in Europe, where in less than a year we have built a nicely growing client base consisting of some of Europe's largest public companies, Keith's leadership will help us accelerate our growth and expand our ability to deliver our unique services and investor-focused advice in markets outside of the United States."

"Keith's addition to our Board is an importantnext stepas we continue to builda franchise thatservesourclientswhere they are," said Frank Yeary, Executive Chairman of CamberView. "We are delighted to have Keith's expertise and leadership as CamberView grows as an advisory firm."

Mr. Craig is the founder and Managing Director of Westbury Partners, which advises senior executives around decisions in the areas of public policy, strategy and capital markets. From 2006 to 2016, he served as CEO of Hakluyt & Company, a strategic intelligence and advisory firm which he first joined in 2000 as Marketing Director. Previously, he worked as a stockbroker and investment banker in the Philippines and Hong Kong, served with the United Kingdom's Foreign & Commonwealth Office and worked as a commercial manager with the Swire Group. He also served with the British Army and worked as a war correspondent in Africa with The Times. A graduate of Oxford University, he is chairman of Oxford Nanoimaging, a director of Schroders Asia Pacific Fund, a member of Holdingham Group's international advisory board, board member at the Bodleian Library at Oxford University, and a member of the international advisory board of Cancer Research UK.

"CamberView's exceptional and unique talent helps companies understand and successfully navigate an increasingly complex investor environment," said Keith Craig. "I look forward to helping CamberView build upon its outstanding platform and brand recognition while developing its capacity to serve clients internationally."

