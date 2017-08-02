Opus Announces New Executive Appointments to Drive Continued Global Growth

NEW YORK andLONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Opus, the leading provider of global compliance and risk management solutions, announced the appointment of Glenn Renzulli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Michael Angle to an expanded role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

"The appointments of Glenn and Mike further enhance the strong capabilities of our executive team and will help us drive continued global growth and innovation," said Manny Conti, CEO of Opus.

Glenn Renzulli brings deep experience scaling and accelerating growth in SaaS technology businesses, both organically and inorganically, to his role as CFO. He is well-suited to drive Opus's continued expansion and will oversee all aspects of finance, human resources and legal.

Glenn joins Opus from PeopleAdmin, where he was the CFO of a SaaS based talent management business serving the Education and Government sectors. Prior to PeopleAdmin, he was CFO of TeacherMatch, a SaaS based human capital company, where he and the management team closed a transaction selling the company to PeopleAdmin. He has previously held other CFO roles in educational technology and started his career in finance at General Electric. Glenn received his Bachelors of Science from Fairfield University.

Mike Angle was formerly President and co-founder of Alacra, a leading provider of Know Your Customer and Referential Data solutions, acquired by Opus. In his expanded role as CTO, Mike will lead software development, technology operations, and data solutions globally. He will lead innovation to both enhance current offerings and develop new solutions to meet changing customer needs.

Mike has launched dozens of market-leading products, including Alacra, an early internet pioneer in online data, along with multiple compliance and third-party risk products. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Opus

Opus is a global risk and compliance SaaS and data solution provider, created through a $500 million partnership between GTCR, one of the world's leading private equity firms, and Doug Bergeron, Chairman of Opus.

Opus was founded on a simple premise: that faster, better decisions in compliance and risk management give businesses an extraordinary advantage in the marketplace.

Today, the world's most respected global corporations rely on Opus to free their business from the complexity and uncertainty of managing customer, supplier and third-party risks.

By combining the most innovative SaaS platforms with unparalleled data solutions, Opus turns information into action so businesses thrive.

For more information about Opus, please visit www.opus.com or for information security www.opus.com/infosec.

