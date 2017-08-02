DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Result of EGM

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment collective investment scheme registered and incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 52520)

Result of extraordinary general meeting and liquidation of the Company

2 August 2017

The resolutions regarding the proposed liquidation of the Company proposed at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") held earlier today were both passed on a poll.

Accordingly, Ashley Charles Paxton and Linda Maree Johnson of KPMG Channel Islands Limited have now been appointed as the joint liquidators of the Company with the power to wind up the Company's affairs and to realise and distribute its assets.

The Company will now make applications for the cancellation of the admission of its shares to listing on the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, which cancellations are expected to take effect on 3 August 2017. In addition, the Company will now terminate its management agreement with DW Partners, LP with immediate effect.

The proposed timetable for the liquidation of the Company and the anticipated distribution of the proceeds of liquidation is as contained in the shareholder circular regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting and the announcement made by the Company on 12 July 2017.

The Company received votes representing 77.69% of the shares in issue as at 2 August 2017 (excluding any votes received from redeeming Shareholders who became creditors of the Company on 1 August 2017). The proxy votes received on each resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting were as follows. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Special resolution For Against Vote Withheld 1. THAT the Company be wound up voluntarily pursuant to section 391(b) of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Companies Law"). 2,906,261 165,136 3,613 Ordinary resolution For Against Vote Withheld 2. THAT, conditional on the passing of resolution 1 contained in this notice:

(a) Ashley Charles Paxton and Linda Maree Johnson of KPMG Channel Islands Limited of Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1WR be and are hereby appointed as joint liquidators of the Company (the "Joint Liquidators") and THAT either or both of the Joint Liquidators be and is hereby empowered to wind up the Company's affairs and to realise and distribute its assets in accordance with the Companies Law; and

(b) the remuneration of the Joint Liquidators contained in the letter of engagement dated 3 July 2017 be and is hereby approved in accordance with section 395(1)(b) of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended). 2,906,261 165,136 3,613

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

