MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. ("Maya" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: MYA) is pleased to announce partial results of diamond drill hole prepared and assayed at the independent laboratory Analyse Development Minier S.A.R.L. based in Marrakech.

Hole ZG-Ext6-17-S10 drilled to the North East at minus 60 degrees has intersected 312 g/t Ag over 3m from 0 to 3 metres and has intersected 1314 g/t Ag over 9m from 12 to 21m including 3807 g/t Ag over 3m from 13.5 to 16.5m and appears to be part of a new structure to the East adjacent to ancient workings.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drill Hole ZG-Ext6-17-S10 Assay results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Length Ag Sample number (m) (m) (m) g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10492 0 1.5 1.5 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10493 1.5 3 1.5 394 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10494 3 4.5 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10495 4.5 6 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10496 6 7.5 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10497 7.5 9 1.5 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10498 9 10.5 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10499 10.5 12 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10500 STD1 STD1 38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10501 12 13.5 1.5 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10502 13.5 15 1.5 7400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10503 15 16.5 1.5 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10504 16.5 18 1.5 52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10505 18 19.5 1.5 25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10506 19.5 21 1.5 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10507 21 22.5 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10508 22.5 24 1.5 less than 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10509 24 25.5 1.5 25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10510 25.5 27 1.5 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10511 27 28.5 1.5 66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10512 28.5 30 1.5 40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10513 30 31.5 1.5 27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10514 31.5 33 1.5 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10515 33 34.5 1.5 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10516 34.5 36 1.5 52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10517 36 37.5 1.5 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10518 37.5 38.5 1 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10519 DUP DUP 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10520 Blank Blank less than 10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Core length, values uncut, true thickness is estimated to be 70% of intersection, partial results.

Hole ZG-Ext6-17-S1 drilled South South East at minus 45 degrees has intersected 62 g/t Ag over 18 metres from 0 to 18m including 247.5 g/t Ag over 3 meters from 0 to 3m.

Click here to view the drill hole location plan map

Uncut Ag results. Length are drill length, additional drilling will be needed to establish the exact geometry of this new zone to the East, true widths are believed to be 70% of the length intersections. Other results have been received from laboratory, once compiled and validated they will be disclosed.

Furthermore, the Corporation has received an IOS Services Geoscientific certificate on the mineral identification of the reddish crystalline mineral (red silver literally named Ruby Silver Ore) Proustite Ag3AsS3. This mineral is observed in the cores as well as in underground faces and drifts occasionally. A sample was taken by Goldminds and brought to Canada for identification by Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM/MEB) at IOS mineralogical facilities in Saguenay Quebec.

Click here to view the Binoculars pictures of the red silver c in rock and in core hole ZG-17-11

Click here to view the core at 102m in hole ZG-17-11

"The discovery of a new zone to the East near surface with respectable silver grades is very positive for us. Further work will be required to determine the full extent of this new zone. This discovery illustrates the continued success of our exploration program and the potential that still exists to enhance and extend the life of the Zgounder mine. Furthermore, the official identification of the Proustite Ag3AsS3 also gives us comfort as it has been identified in various core holes drilled to date by our geologist. We are looking forward receiving additional results in the coming weeks" said Noureddine Mokaddem, CEO & President of Maya Gold & Silver.

Quality Control / Quality Assurance (QA/QC)

The samples were analyzed by at the independent laboratory Analyse Development Minier S.A.R.L. The core sample are crushed to have d80 passing 2mm and afterward riffle split to have 100grams which is pulverized to have a pulp d80 of 75 microns Multi acid digestion and Atomic Absortion reading. Fire assay is used for high grade silver sample.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been prepared and reviewed on the basis of information received from the ZMSM as well as personally collected during site visits by Claude Duplessis Eng. Geological Engineer from GoldMinds Geoservices Inc, independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards.

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya is initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by ZMSM, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

